Tom Cotton's Evil Op-Ed Calls For Trump To Sic The Brownshirts On America

Psycho Senator Tom Cotton once again called on Trump to send in the military to restore what he considers law and order on US soil, this time in the pages of the New York Times.

Cotton is a vile warmongering bastard whose first response is always to use the military against all foes without hesitation or debate -- even US citizens.

I know he's a sitting United States Senator but some opinion pieces should not be published in major newspapers like the New York Times. And this is one of them.

Let him toil on the pages of the Washington Times or The Federalist, they all bow down to their lord and savior.

Cotton is calling for Trump to authorize the Insurrection Act against protesters after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

In these circumstances, the Insurrection Act authorizes the president to employ the military “or any other means” in “cases of insurrection, or obstruction to the laws.”

This situation has been caused by an unchecked segment of our law enforcement that are racist and murderous, but Senator Cotton's solution to use much stronger oppressive law enforcement to ramp up the violence and tension in the US.

In all of Cotton's tweets that I could find in response to the ugly tragedy in Minnesota, he's only mentioned George Floyd's name once.

Once!

Now we know what's important to him. And he's willing to turn our military into brown-shirted jackbooted thugs to do so.

The president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight. https://t.co/SM2BA92IgR — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 1, 2020

George Floyd deserves justice. And our First Amendment protects peaceful protests of his wrongful death.



But this violence isn't protest: it's domestic terrorism. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

We should have zero tolerance for anarchy, rioting, and looting.



If necessary, the president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support our local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight.



Not one more night. pic.twitter.com/a41ExMrgIZ — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 1, 2020

The carnage caused by domestic terrorists and other criminals threatens all law-abiding citizens, including peaceful protestors.



We must do everything possible within the law to restore peace in the streets—that mission can and should include our troops. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 2, 2020

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush ordered the Army’s 7th Infantry and 1,500 Marines to quell the Rodney King riots burning down LA.



Bush 41 knew that King had been unjustly treated—“what I saw made me sick”—but he knew deadly riots would only multiply the victims. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 2, 2020

To those who claim the military has no role in stopping anarchists and other criminals from tearing apart our cities: read a book.



The military has intervened to maintain public order since the Whiskey Rebellion. Here are a few recent examples. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 2, 2020

Don't be fooled by the media's coverage of these riots.



The vast majority of Americans are horrified by the anarchy and looting, and they want it to stop now.



If local law enforcement needs backup, there is a long history of the military helping keep Americans safe from riots. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 2, 2020

It's far more important to protect the security of the American people than it is to be politically correct.



Local officials need to do their jobs and show no tolerance for the violence, destruction, and anarchy of these riots. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 2, 2020