Trump's Lonely Walk Of Shame

Trump arrived back at the White House early this morning, tie undone, MAGA cap in hand. After a disastrous rally in Tulsa, it might just be dawning on him that his time in office is coming to an end. Appropriate music added to the video above.
Ok.
