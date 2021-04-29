First Couple's Walk To Marine One Captures Hearts On Internet

How lovely to see actual love and respect in the White House again.
On their way to Marine One, Pres. Joe Biden stopped to pick a dandelion for his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.
President Biden stops and picks a dandelion for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as they board Marine One en route to Georgia. pic.twitter.com/unPZ7nrJU9
— CSPAN (@cspan) April 29, 2021
Twitter is absolutely besotted with these two and their enduring love affair.
