First Couple's Walk To Marine One Captures Hearts On Internet

How lovely to see actual love and respect in the White House again.

On their way to Marine One, Pres. Joe Biden stopped to pick a dandelion for his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

President Biden stops and picks a dandelion for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as they board Marine One en route to Georgia. pic.twitter.com/unPZ7nrJU9 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 29, 2021

Twitter is absolutely besotted with these two and their enduring love affair.

I prefer Presidents who take the time to pick a dandelion for FLOTUS on their way to Marine One.



Sweet. pic.twitter.com/sJPYrzDpMb — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 29, 2021

For crying out loud he picked Dr. Biden a dandelion as they headed off to see Jimmy Carter. *chef’s kiss* this whole thing is my love language. https://t.co/9Phv9zAaQw — Rachael Butler (@_rachaelbut) April 29, 2021

I just love this. Everything about it. The sweet gesture between spouses, Dr. Biden’s matching ensemble, and the ability of our @POTUS to find joy in the little things. 💛💛💛 https://t.co/pr6ENZnaB6 — Catherine ☕️ (@cupofcatherine) April 29, 2021

President Biden picked up a dandelion for his wife, Dr. Flotus Biden, before boarding Marine One for Georgia. Chivalry is back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/kOCDDPaWna — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) April 29, 2021

