From Rags To Riches: The Tale Of Willow

From barn cat to first cat, the story of Willow Biden
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 19, 2022

Two years ago, Willow was just a dusty, old barn cat, seemingly destined for a lifetime of chasing mice. But then one day, this woman walked into her life. Willow knew at first sight that this woman was her long lost momma. It didn't matter that the woman's name was Dr. Jill Biden. This was destiny.

Now Willow is the First Cat. She still has many serious duties, such as ensuring the comfiness of every single desk in the White House, constantly doing perimeter checks against invading, hostile birdies and, most importantly, nom nom taste tester. She is willing to sacrifice her girlish figure to make sure that no kitty treats were tampered with.
Sure, they're dirty jobs, but somebody has to do them.

