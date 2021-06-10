Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Dr. Jill Biden Teaches Master Class On Trolling With Love

Wearing a black jacket with the word "LOVE" written on it, FLOTUS managed to let the world know a real human with a beating heart was back in the First Lady's role.
By Aliza Worthington
Dr. Jill Biden Teaches Master Class On Trolling With Love
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Today, Class, we will learn how to say that someone is a hateful hag without using any mean words whatsoever!

As a corollary to that lesson, we will call someone a hateful hag while prompting the world to profess how much it loves us, and how grateful it is that we are here, now.

All we need is "LOVE."

That's right, class, "LOVE," written on the back of a jacket, as you stroll with your spouse, the President of the United States on your first overseas trip to meet with the head of the British government.

I mean, that's all First Lady Dr. Jill Biden did, and look what came to mind for millions!

See how easy, Class? Shorter names for what our First Lady did are "SHADE," and, "TROLLING."

Tomorrow, we'll learn how you can show a fascist dictator what you think of him simply by insisting on having your own translators, notetakers, and staff in the room with you.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team