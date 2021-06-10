Dr. Jill Biden Teaches Master Class On Trolling With Love

Today, Class, we will learn how to say that someone is a hateful hag without using any mean words whatsoever!

As a corollary to that lesson, we will call someone a hateful hag while prompting the world to profess how much it loves us, and how grateful it is that we are here, now.

All we need is "LOVE."

That's right, class, "LOVE," written on the back of a jacket, as you stroll with your spouse, the President of the United States on your first overseas trip to meet with the head of the British government.

I mean, that's all First Lady Dr. Jill Biden did, and look what came to mind for millions!

No need for a caption. pic.twitter.com/ID7pdBUXjk — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 10, 2021

I know what sub-tweeting, but is there such a thing as First Lady sub-jacket wearing? pic.twitter.com/Hot11k79vM — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 10, 2021

Plus it’s witty as it is clearly a play off of The Beatle’s song “ All You Need Is Love.” Totally appropriate for the English Countryside! — Mark C. Dowis (@dowis_mark) June 10, 2021

Fox News will collectively foam at mouth on tonight’s broadcasts. How dare she show human decency? — Darryl LeJeune (@dplejeune) June 10, 2021

Trolling Melania Trump is just one of the many reasons I love our awesome #FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden. I love the love jacket she wore in England today!! ❤️#Classy #FLOTUS #LoveJacket pic.twitter.com/mWCY8Yhd7i — Jules Morgan 🇺🇸 (@glamelegance) June 10, 2021

Proud to be American again. Love your jacket @FLOTUS! https://t.co/swujJLEwiO — Janet Rocco (@JanetRocco) June 10, 2021

Class back in the WH pic.twitter.com/pDbKiqdFlh — BT (@BTphoneXhome) June 10, 2021

First level trolling of the former First Lady. #respect — Cashmeoutside (@ccash314) June 10, 2021

.@FLOTUS with a simple message on the back of her jacket: LOVE.



“We’re bringing love from America… This is a global conference, we’re trying to bring unity across the globe.” pic.twitter.com/pm5khF9fUW — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 10, 2021

See how easy, Class? Shorter names for what our First Lady did are "SHADE," and, "TROLLING."

Tomorrow, we'll learn how you can show a fascist dictator what you think of him simply by insisting on having your own translators, notetakers, and staff in the room with you.