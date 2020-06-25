Tips Pour In For Starbucks' Barista For Standing Up To A San Diego Karen

As of this writing, over $17,000 had been raised for Lenin Gutierrez (update: now over $21,000), the Starbucks' barista who refused service to a woman because she wouldn't wear a mask in the store. Amber Lynn Giles snottily posted a picture of him online at Facebook, probably in an effort to shame him. Whatever her intent, it backfired spectacularly.

Source: Sacramento Bee

A Starbucks employee in San Diego received a big “tip” after a woman posted on Facebook, writing that he wouldn’t serve her because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

“Meet lenen (sic) from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask,” Amber Lynn Gilles wrote on Monday. “Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.”

San Diego County requires people above the age of 2 to wear face coverings in public, according to a public health order issued on June 19.

...

Matt Cowan created a GoFundMe page for Lenin after finding his Facebook page and verifying that he was the employee in the picture.

“Everybody is rallying around somebody for doing what they’re supposed to do and trying to protect everyone else,” Cowan told KGTV. “It just goes to show you there are a lot of good people out there, and that outweighs the bad.”

Soon, donations began pouring in. Cowan originally set the donation goal as $1,000 but as of June 24, over $15,000 has been raised.

Lenin shared a picture of him on the GoFundMe page, holding a sign up with the words “Thank you everyone for the tips!!!”