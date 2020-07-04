Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Al Sharpton: GOP’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ To ‘Fat Elvis’ Trump To End Soon

Al Sharpton had some hilarious analogies to explain why Republican senators will almost certainly be running away from “Fat Elvis” Donald Trump before long.
By NewsHound Ellen
3 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

Al Sharpton visited Deadline: White House Friday to discuss this hugely damning article in The New York Times.

Sharpton described Trump as a pathetic has-been, using images we can all appreciate. He started by saying that whatever Trump has planned behind a curtain to save his campaign will only expose his failings even more. It got better from there. Be sure to check out A.B. Stoddard's reactions!

SHARPTON: We should look at what curtain that we're looking behind. It is not a curtain where it's a surprise. It's a curtain of the Wizard of Oz and we’re seeing that the wizard has no clothes.

And I think that the problem that he has is that with the pandemic, which he could have handled better, the whole question of racism and his answer to that, to defend the statues of Confederates who not only were racist and slaveholders and slaveholder defenders, but were committing treason against the United States.

For all of the crises he's faced, it has unglued what has been -- let's be clear - this was never a marriage of love between him and the Republican senators. It was a shotgun wedding. And when you have a shotgun wedding, any time you can find your way out of the house to get back home to mother, you will. And that's what they are going to do.

They were never in love with him. They had the shotgun primaries ... They did not want to have primaries with him endorsing their opponent and him running around the country like Elvis.

Well, it used to be earlier this year, Nicolle, Elvis had left the building and the crowd is roaring. This time there's nobody showing up to see Elvis. The arena is empty, the show is over, Elvis is fat, and there's no Colonel Parker.

But after nearly four years of jaw-dropping sycophancy, I am skeptical that a Republican about-face will go over well.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us