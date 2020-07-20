Chad Wolf: 'I Don't Need An Invitation' To Force Federal Secret Police On Cities

The Republican Party of States' Rights and Law-And-Order seems to be having trouble sticking to its principles when it comes to the state of Oregon.

Here is Chad Wolf, ACTING Director of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sounding very pro-STRONG federal government and anti-states' rights, by defending the right of its officers to act outside the law, kidnap citizens off the streets in unmarked vans, without identifying themselves or wearing identifiers on their uniforms, and use the Insurrection Act without actually officially invoking it.

WOLF: They're not accurate. They don't understand the authorities and the responsibility the Department of Homeland Security has. We protect almost 9,000 federal facilities across the country. We did that ten years ago, and we did it long before this civil unrest started, and we'll continue to do that. And so, I don't need invitations by the state, state mayors, or state governors to do our job. We're gonna do that whether they like us there or not. That's our responsibility.

Keep in mind, Wolf has not even been confirmed by the Senate in his role as Secretary of DHS. No one has officially taken over that role since Kirstjen Nielsen left the department. But this is how Trump gets his nazis into power. He drives out the ones who were awful, but fell on just this side of confirmable, then replaces them with someone who is an "Acting" (fill-in-the-blank) who is quite literally simply an authoritarian yes-person.

This is Chad Wolf. Chad is the acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. He is responsible for the gestapo style police tactics being used in Oregon. Chad went to college on a tennis scholarship and he graduated with a B.S. in history from Southern Methodist ... pic.twitter.com/KRAAfOdHuI — The Lady Red- the night is dark and full of terror (@The_Lady_Red) July 20, 2020

This is all set up for election week and if you don't understand that you are not in the same fight as these MF's.



Chad Wolf...google him.



No qualification to be DHS Secretary. None at all.



But he'll do whatever Barr/Trump tell him and that's the point. https://t.co/DGy9U7Dzzc — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 20, 2020