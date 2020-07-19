2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Portland Mayor: Trump Administration's Use Of Federal Troops Is Escalating Violence

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blasted the Trump administration for escalating tensions in his city by sending in federal troops in response to ongoing pretests following the death of George Floyd.
By Heather
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler didn't hold back when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper about Trump executing the next phase of his totalitarian fantasy in his city. Wheeler blasted the Trump administration for escalating tensions between protesters and the police and warned that it's going to result in someone getting killed if it isn't put to a stop:

The Democratic mayor of Portland slammed the Trump administration on Sunday for its response to ongoing protests in the city, saying federal agents deployed there are denying protesters due process during arrests.

"The tactics that the Trump administration are using on the streets of Portland are abhorrent," Mayor Ted Wheeler told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"People are being literally scooped off the street into unmarked vans, rental cars, apparently. They are being denied probable cause. And they are denied due process. They don't even know who's pulling them into the vans. The people aren't identifying themselves. And, as far as I can see, this is completely unconstitutional," Wheeler said. [...]

The presence of federal agents in Portland has set up a clash between the city's leaders and Washington, DC. Oregon's governor, Wheeler and Merkley have all demanded the federal officers be withdrawn.

"We're demanding that the President remove these additional troops that he sent to our city. It is not helping to contain or de-escalate the situation it's obviously having exactly the opposite impact," Wheeler said last week.

