'Wall Of Vets' Joins Portland Moms To Stand Against DHS Tyranny

First there was a Wall of Moms united to protect the peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters in Portland. The footage was absolutely amazing.

Sunday Evening downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/WOab47AQls — Michael Galimanis (@Cougphotog) July 20, 2020

Now there is a "Wall of Vets" providing further backup. The group of military veterans joined the Moms and other groups on Friday night, standing united and in full force with signs showing support for the BLM movement. These veterans ranged in age from 20's to senior citizens to disabled.

We have reached the point where veterans and mom's are standing up to the Trump Gestapo. Let that sink in - former military and mom's are protecting peaceful protesters from paramilitary and hired mercenaries who are attacking American citizens on American soil in predominantly Democratic cities.

Alarming videos showed federal "agents" dressed in full camo, but without any identifying markers, have been "disappearing" protesters by throwing them in the back of rented Enterprise vans and driving them to undisclosed locations, without reading them their Miranda rights or telling them what they are being detained for.

Donald Trump is loving this, reveling in the idea that his own personal Gestapo is attacking Democrats, giving the appearnace that he is a strong "law and order" President.

Here are some tweets about the groups:

Feds started abducting protesters and a wall of moms formed.



They gassed the moms, so dads brought leaf blowers.



They beat a Navy veteran who just wanted to speak with them, then a wall of vets came together.



They attacked volunteer medics, so nurses showed up in scrubs. https://t.co/cQBCjojxq2 — ACLU (@ACLU) July 25, 2020

The “Wall of Vets” marched last night in Portland. Thank for vets for being on the right side of our constitution and history. #GestapoTrump pic.twitter.com/a94qykf0bA — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 25, 2020

How long until Republicans tear gas veterans in Portland. They already teargassed moms. #WallOfVets https://t.co/DVIEhXOoK1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 25, 2020

Thank you #WallofVets for coming out to protect the #PortlandMoms and citizens in Portland from Trump’s #Gestapo. #Vets recognize that they are a domestic threat to our Constitution, and pledged an oath to protect our country from such violent insurgence. pic.twitter.com/ojfdVeJbph — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) July 25, 2020

Anyone who can dismiss the Wall of Vets standing up against Trump’s goons is not reachable. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 25, 2020

Here is the Wall of Vets statement:

