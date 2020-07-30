Limbaugh: Portland Moms And Vets Are Actors, Not Real Citizens

Rush Limbaugh has nothing to fight with against Portland Moms, so he falls back on the failing old argument, "CrisisActors."

Copying an tired old Alex Jones script is no way to go to your grave, Rush.

Transcript via Media Matters:

RUSH LIMBAUGH (HOST): A couple of sound bites here to illustrate what is happening. Here is Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, reaming the attorney general, Bill Barr — or trying to.

(BEGIN CLIP)

REP. JERRY NADLER (D-NY): You really can’t hide behind legal fictions this time, Mr. Barr. It’s all out in the open, where the people can see what you are doing for themselves. The president wants footage for his campaign ads — and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered. In most of these cities, the protests had begun to wind down before you marched in and confronted the protesters.

And the protesters aren’t mobs. They are mothers and veterans and mayors. In this moment, real leadership would entail de-escalation, collaboration, and looking for ways to peaceably resolve our differences. Instead, you used pepper spay and truncheons on American citizens. And now you are projecting fear and violence nationwide, in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr. Shame on you.

(END CLIP)

RUSH: Folks, every bit of that is just not true. “It’s all out in the open. People can see what you’re doing for themselves. The president wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him.” As though it’s all peaceful out there. “Yeah, there’s just — there are no mobs. There’s mothers, there are veterans, there are mayors.”

There aren’t any mothers. There aren’t any veterans. These are people that are actors — they are paid. They’re antifa. They are Black Lives Matter. And they are all being paid, and they’re putting on different uniforms — different T-shirts and so forth — to look like veterans, to look like mothers. But they are all violent, leftist, anti-American protesters, in association with the Democrat Party.

Bill Barr is not creating these protests. He’s not creating the video. It’s the Democrats who are trying to suppress the video, and make it look like something that it isn’t. I mean — this is what I meant when I said it is surreal and it’s difficult to describe. Because there is reality that you can see — it’s staring you in the face. And right to your face, these Democrats are attempting to redefine what’s going on. “Bill Barr is responsible for the violence to give Donald Trump campaign ad video.”