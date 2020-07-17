Trump Declares War On America, Invades Portland To Look Strong For Re-Election

It was only a month or so ago that Donald Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act to call the U.S. military into cities. Now he's done the equivalent, declaring war in service of his re-election bid.

Consider Portland and San Diego test cases to see whether or not he'll get away with it.

Here's a high-level overview of the strategy:

I think some people are missing what’s happening:

1. Fox News is convincing THOUSANDS of Americans that cities are currently violently anarchist and need to be controlled

2. Portland is a test case in Trump’s “strong leadership”

3. THIS is the war

4. Wars win presidencies — Hannah Groch-Begley (@grouchybagels) July 17, 2020

Here's an example of a declaration of war from the White House Press Secretary:

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany just called Lori Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" and said she should request federal help to secure the city — Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) July 16, 2020

Lightfoot's response was what one might expect:

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

It would not be at all surprising to hear about DHS officers and other unidentified federal officers doing what they're doing in Portland in Chicago and other cities. It's a win-win for Trump. He gets to play to the racism of his mostly rural base, he gets to feel like he's doing something authoritative, he gets to characterize protesters for racial justice as radical insurgents, and he's hoping that war on United States citizens will serve to get him reelected.

Here's the criteria for invoking the Insurrection Act:

First, if there is a fear of action to overthrow a state, the president can send in troops if a state legislature asks him to. Second, the president can do so at the request of the state’s governor if the legislature cannot convene. In the third circumstance, if there is a threat of federal law being broken, the president could also deploy the military. Rambo said this section was used by Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy against Arkansas, Mississippi and twice in Alabama when the states refused to desegregate schools.

The only real pretext for federal officers would be the third one, if it existed. Here's what they're using as their current excuse in Portland:

Yes, let's repeat the sins for why the Department of Homeland Security invaded -- yes, invaded -- Portland: Graffiti incidents.

Graffiti. Incidents.

So first they invent the mysterious "Antifa" to demonize as "violent anarchists." Then they send in unidentified federal agents to kidnap protesters with absolutely no reason given while they refuse to identify themselves.

So Trump can get re-elected.

Why is this not on the front page of every media outlet in the country?