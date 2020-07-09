Evangelical Minister In Pence’s Prayer Circle Is Voting For Biden

An evangelical minister who prayed and read scripture with Mike Pence has chastised him for tossing aside Christian principles and has declared support for Joe Biden, the first Democrat the minister will vote for in over 40 years.

As Raw Story explained, the Reverend Rob Schenck was part of a prayer group Pence held during his tenure as an Indiana congressman. But now Schenck thinks Pence needs to be truer to his Christian faith and less blindly loyal to Donald Trump.

According to The Atlantic, Schenck thinks Pence's ambition has overtaken his altruism.