2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kevin McCarthy Cites A Man's Inspiring Success Story When Asked If The GOP Has A Problem With Women

The House Minority Leader's answer had many scratching their heads.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

It's 2020, and Donald Trump and the rest of the Republicans are shedding white, suburban women voters faster than the state of Florida is shedding the coronavirus. When asked about this phenomenon in his press briefing today he gave this rather curious answer. Instead of rattling off an example of a recent success story by a Republican woman, he chose instead to tell the story of a Republican congressman.

In poker, this is called 'a tell.'

Source: Raw Story

“There are more women running in the Republican Party for Congress than at any time in the history of this country,” he said. “So if you want to measure it based on that, I think we’re improving.”

He then pivoted to talking about recently elected Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) as an example of the GOP’s progress.

“Our newest member elected to this Congress, Mike Garcia, he’s not a woman, but he’s a first-generation American,” he said. “He understood why his father left a country to come to America, because he believed in a better life for his children.”

And of those "well over 220 women" running for the Republicans, as of a month ago, just 45 had secured either their House or Senate nominations to run in November. About 90% of the women in congress are Democrats.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us