The Media Didn't Bother To Ask Trump Whether He Discussed Bounties With Putin

Are they too afraid to ask? Have their bosses told them to drop it?
By Susie Madrak

You might think at least one U.S. reporter would have asked Trump about this story yesterday, considering it first appeared June 26th and that Trump mentioned talking to Putin, but no. Via The Independent:

Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday for the first time since the publication of a New York Times story alleging that Russia paid bounties to Taliban fighters for killing US troops.

Reports of the conversation suggest Mr Trump did not bring the bounty story up to Mr Putin.

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, issued a statement claiming the men discussed “efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to reopen global economies.”

