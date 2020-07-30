MeidasTouch: Are You Better Off?

Unlike The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT), MeidasTouch are progressives, three brothers and all lifelong Democrats, Ben Meiselas (35), Brett Meiselas (30), and Jordan Meiselas (27). They came up with this idea of MeidasTouch during the quarantine.

Source: Hill Reporter

Today MeidasTouch, a leading progressive Super PAC in the U.S. presidential contest, released a new ad titled, “#AreYouBetterOff.” The spot will have a six-figure buy behind it and will air exclusively on Fox News Channel over the course of the next week, beginning tomorrow.

The “Are You Better Off” ad features the famous debate moment when President Ronald Reagan asked if voters were better off than they were four years ago juxtaposed with current images of Americans waiting in long lines to get tested for COVID-19 and statistics showing the nation’s mass unemployment along with the skyrocketing coronavirus death total.