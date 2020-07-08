Politics
Pence: CDC's Guidance Unnecessary When It Comes To Children's Safety At School

Vice President Mike Pence said the quiet part out loud when he declared CDC guidelines irrelevant for school reopening.
By Red Painter
Vice President Mike Pence made the White House's position on school reopening clear: They want to go forward regardless of what anyone says, even the CDC. Not only that, the CDC guidelines and their advice are not wanted.

Trump made that position clear earlier in the day:

Trump thinks our children's safety is too "expensive" and "very impractical" and he plans to have a talk with them. Like a boss or something.

Pence echoed those sentiments during a press conference on Wednesday: “We don’t want the guidance from the CDC to be the reason schools don’t open up.”

How do you feel about your children? Are you willing to sacrifice them so malls can reopen and the stock market can rebound and Trump can win reelection? Or would you prefer your children to stay healthy and alive?

Twitter had thoughts:

This tweet from an ACTUAL MEDICAL DOCTOR sums it up:

As always, the White House makes the absolute worst decision ever when faced with something that could save lives.

Here is a twitter thread listing the educators and support staff who have died of this virus. Worth saying all their names.

