Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Calls Proposed Black Lives Matter Sign On Fifth Avenue A ‘Symbol Of Hate'

New York City plans to paint a large Black Lives Matter sign directly in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.
By Ed Scarce

If it seems like Donald Trump is a bit more unhinged than usual this week, here's one reason why. h/t to Bill De Blasio for doing one thing right, for a change.

Source: NBC, New York

President Donald Trump blasted New York City's plan to paint the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, calling it a "symbol of hate" and demanding the city spend the money on policing instead.

NYC officials said last week they would emulate other cities and paint the message in large letters on a prominent roadway -- in this case, right in front of the president's flagship building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that the work would happen in the coming days, leading to Trump's tweets.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us