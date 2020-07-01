Trump Calls Proposed Black Lives Matter Sign On Fifth Avenue A ‘Symbol Of Hate'

If it seems like Donald Trump is a bit more unhinged than usual this week, here's one reason why. h/t to Bill De Blasio for doing one thing right, for a change.

Source: NBC, New York

President Donald Trump blasted New York City's plan to paint the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, calling it a "symbol of hate" and demanding the city spend the money on policing instead.

NYC officials said last week they would emulate other cities and paint the message in large letters on a prominent roadway -- in this case, right in front of the president's flagship building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that the work would happen in the coming days, leading to Trump's tweets.