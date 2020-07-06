Politics
Trump Throws Hissy Fit, Tells His Supporters To Stop Watching Fox News

Isn't it ironic? Don't you think?
By Susie Madrak
Trump tells his believers to dump Fox after they dared to report he was trailing Joe Biden. Ha, ha! This is wonderful on so many levels. Via Huffington Post:

President Donald Trump said he’s done with Fox News after the network on Sunday showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

Trump claimed he was leading in “real polls” but did not cite any:

Trump has repeatedly claimed that 96 percent of Republicans approve of him. While he does enjoy high levels of support among members of his party, there are no recent polls that show him reaching that level. Last week, a Hill-Harris X poll found he had an 82 percent approval rating among Republicans, down from 91 percent in May.

In addition to attacking Fox, Trump also urged his supporters to change the channel:

WAHHHHHH!!!!

