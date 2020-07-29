Tucker Reassures Viewers: Banned COVID-19 Lies Are Available On Fox News

Somehow, preventing misinformation on fake COVID cures is a Democratic thing? Alrighty then.

On Tuesday's Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host reassured his viewers that while Facebook and YouTube might ban lies about fake COVID cures, Fox News had no such limitations upon them. He also called Breitbart a "news site."

Transcript via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Yesterday the news site Breitbart posted a video of a group of physicians giving a press conference about medical advances in the fight against COVID. Some of the news that doctors delivered was hopeful because there is hopeful news to report. 17 million people saw that video, the president retweeted it. This enraged Democrats. Any scientific advancement that reduces the suffering of Americans in an election year is a threat to Joe Biden's campaign.

So, they decided to pull that video off the internet. 15 years ago, that would have been absurd. You couldn't have done it. This was America. You weren't allowed to ban a news story just because it might hurt your candidate's poll numbers, and in any case, it was impossible. There were too many news outlets then, no one could control them all. That has changed.

While the rest of us were sleeping, or in the case of so many of our senators, taking payoffs from Google, a tiny number of left-wing corporations took virtually complete control of all news and information in this country.

Now, if Democrats want to erase a politically inconvenient news story fewer than 100 days before an election, they can do that -- and they did do it. Big tech censored science. They pulled the video of doctors in lab coats talking about coronavirus research and they hid that video from the public. That's exactly what the Chinese government so often does, except when Silicon Valley erases your freedoms, they lecture you as they do it. They've got all the ruthlessness of Chinese authoritarians but with double the self-righteousness. It's the American version.

Thankfully, none of this applies to us at Fox News. We happen to work for one of the very few mass media companies left in America that is not controlled by Google or Facebook. We can report the news honestly. Big tech can't censor us -- at least, not right now. You're not allowed to watch these physicians on YouTube tonight, but we can show them to you here, and we are going to.