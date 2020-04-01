Fox Misleads On COVID, So Tucker Carlson Whines About Censorship

Aww Tucker Carlson is feeling picked on.

Tuesday night the Fox News host whined on-air about "THEM," those pointing out that Fox News has been either downplaying the seriousness of the COVID pandemic, or claiming, as Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk did THIS WEEK, that the numbers of deaths for the virus are somehow being inflated to "hurt the president."

Here’s a compilation of Fox News talking about how this was basically just the flu pic.twitter.com/OhK3X2zhlF — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 31, 2020

This disinformation is having an effect on viewers. They will not take steps to protect themselves and they will die.

"She is in the over-80 group that is most at risk of dying from infection. I worry a lot," @karaswisher writes about her mother. "But she was not concerned — and it was clear why. Her primary source of news is Fox." https://t.co/jnvQ5ZFaAx — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) April 1, 2020

The network suits are "concerned" about legal liability for their lying. As we reported Gabe Sherman's remarks on Sunday:

GABE SHERMAN: When I've been talking to FOX insiders over the last few days, there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes FOX News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and have actually died from this. I've heard Trish Regan's being taken off the air is, you know, reflective of this concern that FOX News is in big trouble by downplaying this virus and The New York Times reported days ago that the Murdoch family was privately taking the coronavirus seriously. The Murdoch's, of course, own FOX News. They were taken personal steps to protect themselves while anchors like Trish Regan and Sean Hannity were telling viewers it was a hoax and putting themselves in potentially mortal danger. In this case, FOX's coverage, if it proves people died because of it, this is a new terrain of FOX possibly being held liable for their actions.

The extent of pro-Trump disinformation on the virus is making Fox's legal department nervous, so Tucker Carlson waves the flag and cries "censorship."

TUCKER: Soon they’ll be telling you that Fox News, not China, caused this pandemic. In fact, many are saying that now. How long before they start claiming that in the name of public health, Fox News must be suppressed? Paranoid? Okay, you watch. That’ll happen.

I hope they get sued out of existence.