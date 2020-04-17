Sen. Kennedy: We Gotta Let Americans Die From Coronavirus So We Can Reopen The Economy

“Pro-life” Sen. John Kennedy joined the Fox News culture of death when he told a sympathetic Tucker Carlson, “We’ve gotta re-open and when we do, the coronavirus is going to spread faster.”
Although Carlson continues to broadcast from a remote location and practice social distancing on his own show, he acts as though he can hardly wait for others to get infected. It’s no wonder he was so agreeable with Kennedy’s morbid prescription for the country.
Kennedy serves on Trump’s coronavirus economic task force and considers himself so pro-life that he is demanding no taxpayer dollars be spent for coronavirus research on fetal tissue research, claiming it’s important to “protect human life and human dignity on every front.”
Apparently, once you're born, that's no longer the case. On Fox News, Kennedy lectured others to stop being so darned concerned with saving lives!
Number two: Yes, we shut down, but the shutdown did not stop the spread of the virus. I wish it had. But it’s too late for that. The shut down slowed the spread of the virus at enormous cost, but it still spread.
Number three: When we end the shutdown, the virus is going to spread faster. That’s just a fact. And the American people understand that.
Culture-of-death Carlson didn’t even ask if there might be a way to open up without having the virus spread faster or inquire about ways to keep it spreading as slowly as possible.
But as Kennedy continued, he seemed to suggest that a lot of the current measures should stay in place.
But here’s the thing: our testing remains shockingly inadequate, our healthcare systems could be overwhelmed and people were nervous about traveling, e.g., before everything was shutdown.
Not surprisingly, Carlson didn’t mention any of that. He nodded as Kennedy continued. This time, Kennedy was more vehement about prioritizing the economy over American lives.
And anybody who thinks that we can just leave this economy shut down indefinitely until we have no more cases – well, they probably still believe in Bigfoot. Because that’s just not realistic. And every politician – myself, sometimes – is just dancing around the issue. The American people get it. We’ve gotta re-open and when we do, the coronavirus is going to spread faster.
Carlson was A-OK with that. “Yep,” he said. “You know what kills more people every year than coronavirus? A lot more? Poverty. Poverty kills people. In massive numbers.”
Yet, other than going to work and exposing people to contagion, Carlson didn’t offer any solutions for poverty, either.
You can watch “pro-life” Kennedy promote death above, from the April 15, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.