Sen. Kennedy: We Gotta Let Americans Die From Coronavirus So We Can Reopen The Economy

“Pro-life” Sen. John Kennedy joined the Fox News culture of death when he told a sympathetic Tucker Carlson, “We’ve gotta re-open and when we do, the coronavirus is going to spread faster.”

Although Carlson continues to broadcast from a remote location and practice social distancing on his own show, he acts as though he can hardly wait for others to get infected. It’s no wonder he was so agreeable with Kennedy’s morbid prescription for the country.

Kennedy serves on Trump’s coronavirus economic task force and considers himself so pro-life that he is demanding no taxpayer dollars be spent for coronavirus research on fetal tissue research, claiming it’s important to “protect human life and human dignity on every front.”

Apparently, once you're born, that's no longer the case. On Fox News, Kennedy lectured others to stop being so darned concerned with saving lives!

And trying to burn down the village to save it is foolish. That’s a cold hard truth. KENNEDY: I mean, here’s the way I see it. The American people are not morons. They understand what I’m about to say, and at some point, we’re going to have to trust ‘em. Number one, very, very soon, the can is going to run out of road. We’ve got to open this economy. If we don’t, it’s going to collapse. And If the U.S. economy collapses, the world economy collapses. Number two: Yes, we shut down, but the shutdown did not stop the spread of the virus. I wish it had. But it’s too late for that. The shut down slowed the spread of the virus at enormous cost, but it still spread. Number three: When we end the shutdown, the virus is going to spread faster. That’s just a fact. And the American people understand that.

Culture-of-death Carlson didn’t even ask if there might be a way to open up without having the virus spread faster or inquire about ways to keep it spreading as slowly as possible.

But as Kennedy continued, he seemed to suggest that a lot of the current measures should stay in place.

KENNEDY: So, when we open up and we’re going to have to, and somebody’s got to make the call, we got to be smart about how we do it. Don’t open up in the middle of a hotspot. Encourage your elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to stay quarantined and provide them financial support. Wear masks. Try to socially distance. Use technology without violating privacy to try to track the hotspots and track people who have been exposed. Test as much as we can. Make sure that we got healthcare capacity.

But here’s the thing: our testing remains shockingly inadequate, our healthcare systems could be overwhelmed and people were nervous about traveling, e.g., before everything was shutdown.

Not surprisingly, Carlson didn’t mention any of that. He nodded as Kennedy continued. This time, Kennedy was more vehement about prioritizing the economy over American lives.

This is like choosing between cancer and a heart attack. … I don’t want to hear any more from the sophomoric accusations … that you’re morally tainted if you don’t want to see the American economy crash. I value life. We all value life in America. So this isn’t a question of not valuing life. This is a question of making a hard decision with the cold, hard facts. KENNEDY:. …I value life. We all value life in America. So this isn’t a question of not valuing life. This is a question of making a hard decision with the cold, hard facts. And anybody who thinks that we can just leave this economy shut down indefinitely until we have no more cases – well, they probably still believe in Bigfoot. Because that’s just not realistic. And every politician – myself, sometimes – is just dancing around the issue. The American people get it. We’ve gotta re-open and when we do, the coronavirus is going to spread faster.

Carlson was A-OK with that. “Yep,” he said. “You know what kills more people every year than coronavirus? A lot more? Poverty. Poverty kills people. In massive numbers.”

Yet, other than going to work and exposing people to contagion, Carlson didn’t offer any solutions for poverty, either.

You can watch “pro-life” Kennedy promote death above, from the April 15, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.