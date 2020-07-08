Tucker Carlson Calls Mask Wearing And Social Distancing 'Bizarre Health Theater'

If you're wondering why your right-wing relatives and neighbors have been running around acting like idiots, harassing grocery and retail workers, refusing to socially distance, wear masks or take this pandemic seriously, it's because they've had Tucker Carlson and his fellow propagandists at Fox pouring poison like this into their brains day after day, and night after night.

Here's Carlson jumping on the Trump bandwagon the evening after Dear Leader pressured local officials to reopen schools, and lying about face masks and social distancing limiting the spread of the virus:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Many schools that do plan to reopen will do so under a series of restrictions that have no basis of any kind in science. It's a kind of bizarre health theater. Students will be kept 6 feet apart, everyone will have to wear a mask, class size will be limited and in some there will be scheduled bathroom breaks, etcetera, etcetera.

Fox should have their license pulled for being a health hazard and menace to civil society. Advertisers have been fleeing Carlson's show in recent weeks following his racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement. Why more of them aren't just as concerned about his dangerous misinformation about the coronavirus remains a mystery.