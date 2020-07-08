Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Tucker Carlson Calls Mask Wearing And Social Distancing 'Bizarre Health Theater'

Fox's Tucker Carlson continues to put his fealty to Donald Trump ahead of the health and well being of his audience, their families and anyone else that's unfortunate enough to come in contact with them.
By Heather
5 hours ago by Heather
Views:

If you're wondering why your right-wing relatives and neighbors have been running around acting like idiots, harassing grocery and retail workers, refusing to socially distance, wear masks or take this pandemic seriously, it's because they've had Tucker Carlson and his fellow propagandists at Fox pouring poison like this into their brains day after day, and night after night.

Here's Carlson jumping on the Trump bandwagon the evening after Dear Leader pressured local officials to reopen schools, and lying about face masks and social distancing limiting the spread of the virus:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Many schools that do plan to reopen will do so under a series of restrictions that have no basis of any kind in science. It's a kind of bizarre health theater. Students will be kept 6 feet apart, everyone will have to wear a mask, class size will be limited and in some there will be scheduled bathroom breaks, etcetera, etcetera.

Fox should have their license pulled for being a health hazard and menace to civil society. Advertisers have been fleeing Carlson's show in recent weeks following his racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement. Why more of them aren't just as concerned about his dangerous misinformation about the coronavirus remains a mystery.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading, U.S. health officials have changed their advice on face masks and now recommend people wear cloth masks in public areas where social distancing can be difficult, such as grocery stores.
Apr 06, 2020
By The Conversation

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us