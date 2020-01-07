Tucker Carlson: 'So We're Gonna Believe The Deep State Now?'

Is Tucker Carlson the new Shep Smith? The Fox News personality who is allowed off the main script of the network to do his own thing? What would Roger Ailes say?

While some speculate that this Iran escalation could be the ruin of Tucker's show, Carlson himself seems to be doubling down on his anti-war rhetoric. He is definitely at odds with Ainsley Earhardt, "Whatever Trump Wants" spokesmodel.

TUCKER CARLSON: It seems like about 20 minutes ago we were denouncing these very people as the deep state but now for some reason, we seem to trust them implicitly and completely. ... That appears to be our position now.

Not to worry, Fox Newiscans, Tucker will be right back with the White Nationalism you rely on Tucker to provide!