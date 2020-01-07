Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Tucker Carlson: 'So We're Gonna Believe The Deep State Now?'

Tucker Carlson is at odds with the rest of Fox News. What would Roger Ailes say?
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Is Tucker Carlson the new Shep Smith? The Fox News personality who is allowed off the main script of the network to do his own thing? What would Roger Ailes say?

While some speculate that this Iran escalation could be the ruin of Tucker's show, Carlson himself seems to be doubling down on his anti-war rhetoric. He is definitely at odds with Ainsley Earhardt, "Whatever Trump Wants" spokesmodel.

TUCKER CARLSON: It seems like about 20 minutes ago we were denouncing these very people as the deep state but now for some reason, we seem to trust them implicitly and completely. ... That appears to be our position now.

Not to worry, Fox Newiscans, Tucker will be right back with the White Nationalism you rely on Tucker to provide!


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.