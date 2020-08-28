WATCH: CNN’s Daniel Dale's Rapid-Fire Fact Check Of Trump’s RNC Speech Is Amazing

Another bravura performance from CNN's fact-checker who's been doing yeoman's service during TrumpFest, aka the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Source: Mediaite

CNN fact-checking king Daniel Dale earned his crown Thursday night when he tore through 21 false claims from President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech in just three minutes. Dale began his fact-check by telling post-RNC coverage anchor Anderson Cooper that “this president is a serial liar, and he serially lied tonight. I counted, preliminarily, more than 20 false or misleading claims. I want to go through a whole bunch of them quickly because I think it’s all important.”

Dale then listed them all off from memory, seemingly without taking a breath. Anderson Cooper had time to sip his tea and just shake his head a little at the litany of lies CNN's fact-checker was putting out there. (For the entensive list, see Mediaite's post.)

“Oh, that’s it?” Cooper joked, adding “I’m just kidding. Wow.” “I mean there’s more; how much time do I have?” Dale replied.

The internet applauded.

Not only does Daniel Dale have an incredible delivery, he’s factually correct and direct to the point. Seeing Anderson Cooper unable to hold back a smile made my day. pic.twitter.com/J9WoDcKK4g — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) August 28, 2020

The only thing better than @ddale8 running down all of Trump's lies from his nomination speech and countering the false claims one by one from total recall is Anderson Cooper at the end, taking a sip of tea as he listens in awe. So good. pic.twitter.com/7AHQEvABg1 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 28, 2020