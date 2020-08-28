Media Bites
WATCH: CNN’s Daniel Dale's Rapid-Fire Fact Check Of Trump’s RNC Speech Is Amazing

Dale listed off 21 blatant lies in just 3 minutes and 21 seconds.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Another bravura performance from CNN's fact-checker who's been doing yeoman's service during TrumpFest, aka the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Source: Mediaite

CNN fact-checking king Daniel Dale earned his crown Thursday night when he tore through 21 false claims from President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech in just three minutes.

Dale began his fact-check by telling post-RNC coverage anchor Anderson Cooper that “this president is a serial liar, and he serially lied tonight. I counted, preliminarily, more than 20 false or misleading claims. I want to go through a whole bunch of them quickly because I think it’s all important.”

Dale then listed them all off from memory, seemingly without taking a breath. Anderson Cooper had time to sip his tea and just shake his head a little at the litany of lies CNN's fact-checker was putting out there. (For the entensive list, see Mediaite's post.)

“Oh, that’s it?” Cooper joked, adding “I’m just kidding. Wow.”

“I mean there’s more; how much time do I have?” Dale replied.

The internet applauded.

