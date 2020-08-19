Dems To DeJoy At Postal Service: Stopping Sabotage Isn't Good Enough. Reverse It

The supposed suspension of policy changes at the U.S. Postal Service by Trump lackey and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been greeted with skepticism from pretty much all parties. Skepticism and demands for policy reversals, not just suspensions. Because, as Hunter pointed out, the statement says nothing about undoing the damage that is already devastating the institution and keeping our mail from us.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the middle of an interview when the news covered DeJoy's announcement, said: "They felt the heat and that's what we were trying to do, to make it too hot for them to handle." She followed up with a more complete statement to reporters, saying it "is a necessary but insufficient first step in ending the President’s election sabotage campaign." She continued: "This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall." That was the sentiment roundly heard from Democrats on both sides of the Capitol.

Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted: "It’s good they’ve recognized the problems they’ve caused but we need a PERMANENT rescission of ALL of DeJoy’s harmful policies—and they MUST treat all election materials as first class." Sen. Gary Peters, the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee that will grill DeJoy on Friday, said: "there are still too many unanswered questions," like whether sorting machines will be returned and which changes DeJoy is leaving in place. Peters continued: "I will keep pressing the Postmaster General for answers through my investigation and at Friday’s Senate hearing." Sen. Elizabeth Warren responded in the same vein: "Our work is far from over. We've got to reverse the damage DeJoy has already done, investigate his conflicts of interest, and fully fund the USPS. He and Trump have shown us the lengths they'll go to in order to sabotage the Postal Service—and we can't let them off the hook."

Former Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman, who stepped down in May, told reporters on a press call: “I think it raises more questions than it provides answers. And it will be important int he coming days to see if we can get clarity in regard to those questions.” For example, he said: "What does that mean when you say overtime will be granted as needed? One could determine at any time that overtime is not needed in a particular instance." No one who isn't a completely partisan Republican is satisfied with this statement from DeJoy.

That includes the Democratic attorneys general from numerous states who are suing to have the policy changes reversed. The co-chairs of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, said: “We put Trump and his hand-picked Postmaster General on notice, and it worked. It’s no coincidence that DeJoy backed down just as Democratic AGs announced lawsuits. When Dem AGs team up, the Administration pays attention.”

“But,“ they continued, “we won’t believe it until we see it. Without concrete action by DeJoy to undo the damage already done and prevent future problems, we are moving forward to hold the Trump Administration accountable.” They added: “And here’s our message to the American people: Use your vote. Vote early; whether in person or by mail. However you choose to vote, Democratic state attorneys general are standing up to make sure every single vote is counted.”

