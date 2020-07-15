Politics
Trump's New Postmaster Orders Workers To Slow Down First-Class Mail Delivery

They're trying to kill the Postal Service so they can privatize it. Are we going to let them?
By Susie Madrak

This is a five-alarm fire, and of course this also has a lot to do with sabotaging voting by mail. Please, please call your congress members and tell them you don't want the Trump administration to destroy one of the greatest public services in the world. Via the Washington Post:

The new head of the U.S. Postal Service established major operational changes Monday that could slow down mail delivery, warning employees the agency would not survive unless it made “difficult” changes to cut costs. But critics say such a philosophical sea change would sacrifice operational efficiency and cede its competitive edge to UPS, FedEx and other private-sector rivals.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told employees to leave mail behind at distribution centers if it delayed letter carriers from their routes, according to internal USPS documents obtained by The Washington Post and verified by the American Postal Workers Union and three people with knowledge of their contents, but who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution.

“If the plants run late, they will keep the mail for the next day,” according to a document titled, “New PMG’s [Postmaster General’s] expectations and plan.” Traditionally, postal workers are trained not to leave letters behind and to make multiple delivery trips to ensure timely distribution of letters and parcels.

[...] Analysts say the documents present a stark reimagining of the USPS that could chase away customers — especially if the White House gets the steep package rate increases it wants — and put the already beleaguered agency in deeper financial peril as private-sector competitors embark on hiring sprees to build out their own delivery networks.

Congress authorized the USPS to borrow an additional $10 billion from the Treasury Department for emergency operations in an early coronavirus relief bill. But postal leaders have yet to access the money over disagreements with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who attached terms on the loan that would turn over operations of much of the Postal Service to his department.

Another Attack On Our Postal Service

Another Attack On Our Postal Service

Anti-government types just can't stand that the U.S. Postal Service shows government doing its job of helping make our lives better. The latest salvo comes from Brookings – which gets funding from FedEx.
Oct 02, 2015
By Dave Johnson
