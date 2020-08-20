Judge Napolitano: 'It Doesn't Look Good For Steve Bannon' Right Now

Fox News Senior legal analyst Judge Napolitano painted a dire picture for the fate of Steve Bannon and his co-conspirators.

Steve Bannon was arrested and indicted in an alleged scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of small donors via a "Build The Wall" promotion.

After outlining the charges in the indictment, co-host Trace Gallagher asked Fox's legal analyst what Bannon's defense might be.

"Well, I guess his defense is going to be that even charities are allowed to pay their officials and though the payment was high, a million dollars to Steve Bannon."

Then Judge Napolitano outlined the big problems for Trump's former campaign and administration official.

Judge Nap said, "They had hundreds of thousands of donors who donated this money believing that all of it -- I'm quoting from the indictment -- all of it would go to building the wall and not a penny would go to those who are organizing it."

He continued, "And then the use of the third-party charities to actually pay them, so as to hide the payments from the donors and presumably from the government, is an effort to cover your trail because they knew they had misled the donors."

"It doesn't look good for him right now," Judge Nap said.

No it does not.

When I first heard about this new fundraising adventure I thought you'd have to be quite foolish to donate money to build a wall that Trump promised his followers that Mexico would pay for (and is Congress' responsibility), but as we've learned, Trump cultists apparently believe everything they are told.

Steve Bannon is @realDonaldTrump *sixth* close associate to be criminally charged by Trump’s own DOJ during his Administration. https://t.co/kcoJ9EuTzj — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 20, 2020

Instead of hiring the "very best people" as he alleged, Trump seems to pick only criminals, con-men, frauds and those susceptible to Russian spies.