Media Bites
Comments

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron: 'I Condone Violence In All Of Its Forms'

Cameron's response when asked about Trump liking a tweet from a supporter who wrote, "Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump."
By Ed Scarce
20 min ago by Ed Scarce
When Kentucky's ambitious (and completely unqualified and amoral) Attorney-General made his national television appearance this morning he perhaps revealed more than he should have with this Freudian Slip. Not such an auspicious start.

Cameron also said he was still gathering information about the death of Breonna Taylor, receiving the ballistics report from the FBI this week. Breonna Taylor was shot to death on March 13, 2020 by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department. No charges have ever been laid.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Thanks for joining us. You were at the RNC this week giving a full throated endorsement of President Trump. I want to ask you about something he did this morning when he liked a tweet from a supporter who wrote, "Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump." That's the 17 year old who shot three people, killing two of them in Kenosha this week when he took the law into his own hands. Is that the kind of law and order for America that the president endorses and you support?

CAMERON: Well, let me just say that I condone violence in all of its forms. I want to make that clear from the very beginning. I also want to address you know, during my speech Tuesday evening, I tried to make it very clear that as Republicans, we recognize those who in earnest want to make sure that there's peace, justice and equality in this country--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did you mean condemn, sir?

CAMERON: I'm sorry, say that again.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You said condone.

CAMERON: Say that again please.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I think perhaps you misspoke when you said you condone violence, you meant you condemn it?

CAMERON: No, condemn violence in all forms. Absolutely, yes, ma'am.

The short version.

