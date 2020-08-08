Libertarian Presidential Candidate Cancels Events After Being Bitten By Bat

Left untreated, if Jo Jorgensen does develop full on rabies, it's 100% fatal in humans, so it's no joke. But this seems precautionary at this stage. Just more of 2020 being 2020, as someone put it online.

Source: Newsweek

Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen will miss a Jackson, Mississippi campaign rally on Saturday after being bitten by a bat. Jorgensen has been an official member of the Libertarian Party since 1983. She served as Harry Browne's running mate during the party's 1996 campaign. Jorgensen was expected to stump across Louisiana and Mississippi on Saturday, but will miss the first event of the weekend. "I will not be able to attend the campaign rally tomorrow morning," Jorgensen tweeted Friday. "I will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour! I have every intention of participating in the FLAME march and I will deliver remarks at the #LetHerSpeak rally in Hattiesburg later in the afternoon."

Jorgensen's rally attempts to get her into the presidential debates, but that ain't happening.

Events set up by the Let Her Speak campaign, such as the one Jorgensen is expected to attend Saturday, are designed to allow Jorgensen the chance to debate in a national forum. Although Jorgensen is expected to be an option on the presidential ballots of 36 states, the Commission on Presidential Debates does not allow third party candidates on stage unless they meet the debate qualifications, which Jorgensen currently does not.