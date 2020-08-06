2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Pelosi: You've Mistaken Republicans For 'Someone Who Gives A Damn'

The Speaker of the House had to patiently explain to Jim Cramer that Republicans simply do not care about people. At all.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

As we all wait with bated breath to see if the Senate will crater the economy by yanking boosted unemployment benefits out from under working people and allow them to be evicted from their homes, thereby sparking a large-scale meltdown and possibly worse depression than the Great Depression, Jim Cramer is there on CNBC to fight for the little guy.

Or so he claims, anyway. I'm skeptical. Earlier this morning while speaking to Nancy Pelosi he asked why SHE couldn't reach across the aisle to see if they'd agree to honor John Lewis by taking care of the people who most need help. He was passionate, as if he was ready to launch yet another "populist uprising" like 2009, with Pelosi barely suppressing a laugh as he went on.

"Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn for what you just described," she replied coolly. "That's the problem."

"The thing is, they don't believe in governance. They don't believe in governance and that requires some acts of government to do that," she continued.

QUEEN. That is all. She knows she's got the leverage and she's using it.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us