Sen. Manchin Promises ‘One Heck Of A Fight’ To Save The Postal Service

Manchin is no leader of the Trump Resistance. But he sounded pretty darned riled up on MTP Daily yesterday about Trump’s attempt to steal the election both with his refusal to properly fund the Postal Service and by having his unqualified crony postmaster general destroy it.
And if they think they're going to discredit it and turn it over to the private sector, it’s gonna be one heck of a fight from me and many other Democrats and Republicans. I just wish my Republican colleagues would speak up. They’re having the same concerns I have.
Host Chuck Todd asked if Manchin has “any confidence” in Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
What Manchin worries about, he said, is the postal service losing the confidence and support of the public. If that occurs, “I guarantee you we'll lose our Postal Service as we know it and i'm not going to let that happen,” he said.
Manchin sounded just as fed up with Trump.
Basically he's trying to make -- have a scapegoat if the election doesn't go his way. This is not what the Postal Service is about. This is not what they're trained to do and it's not the lifeline that they provide for so many people. We cannot let this be -- you know, to be used in this way, it's just so callous. And the people that depend on it so much, it's unbelievable. And the people who are working, the carriers, they're not caught -- they don't want to be caught up in a political fight.