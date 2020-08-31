Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

YouTube 'Prophet' Says COVID Is Demon Sent To Stop Baby Boomers From Re-Electing Trump

Jeremiah Johnson has over 35 thousand YouTube subscribers.
By Frances Langum

As SNL's Church Lady always said, "Well isn't that SPECIAL!" Right Wing Watch reports on wackiness from the latest right wing nut job on YouTube, Jeremiah Johnson (probably not his real name):

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Jeremiah Johnson appeared on the “Encounter Today” program Wednesday, where he declared that the COVID-19 virus is a “demonic attack” aimed at baby boomers to prevent the reelection of President Donald Trump.

Johnson has repeatedly claimed to have had a prophetic dream in which he was shown that baby boomers will be the key to Trump’s reelection and outlawing of abortion. Given that COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates are much higher for the elderly population than the general public, Johnson contends that the virus was sent to the United States in order to target this group and prevent them from voting for Trump in November.

“I actually believe that COVID-19 has come to the shores of America and specifically targeted [this] demographic,” Johnson said. “The elderly, they’re being wiped out in nursing homes. If you’re elderly, oftentimes you’re on a ventilator, all that stuff. I believe it’s a demonic attack trying to target a group of people that very well could be anointed by God himself to help Trump get reelected.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us