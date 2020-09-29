Politics
Biden Camp Mocks Trump's Debate Conspiracies By Tossing Out One Of Their Own

Kate Bedingfield, a Biden campaign official, demonstrated how easy it is to toss outlandish claims out to work the debate refs when she said the Trump campaign instructed Chris Wallace never to mention the number of COVID deaths.
Biden Camp Mocks Trump's Debate Conspiracies By Tossing Out One Of Their Own
Biden campaign deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield on Tuesday claimed that President Donald Trump’s team asked debate moderator Chris Wallace not to mention the number of people who have died from COVID-19 during his presidency.

Bedingfield revealed the detail of debate negotiations after the Trump campaign reportedly demanded that Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s ears be inspected for listening devices, a conspiracy theory that was quickly repeated on Fox News.

“If we’re playing that game then the Trump team asked that Chris Wallace never mention the number of COVID deaths once during the debate,” Bedingfield said, according to reports.

“You can consider that confirmed from the Biden campaign. See how easy that was to try to throw up a distraction?” she added.

It was not immediately clear if Bedingfield was serious about her allegation or if she made it to make a point about the wild claims made by the Trump team.

