Rove: Biden Shouldn't Try To Fact-Check Mr. 20,000 Lies Because He's Made Two Gaffes

Biden shouldn't spend all of his time trying to fact-check Trump during the first presidential debate this Tuesday, but not for the ridiculous reason asserted by Bush's Brain, a.k.a. Karl Rove on Trump-TV.

Here's Rove's response when asked by American's Newsroom host Sandra Smith about reports from the Biden campaign that part of his debate prep includes pouring over the endless list of Trump's lies.

remember, just recently he said 200 million Americans had died of coronavirus, and he confused Iran and Iraq. ROVE: Well, I worry about turning yourself from a visionary, "Here's what I want to do for America" to the guy who is fact-checking the other guy, because look, particularly if you're Joe Biden -- I mean, I would not be -- I would not be the guy to make my strategy be, I'm going to be Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post and be the fact-checker in the debate. Not exactly -- you want to be the guy who's got a vision for the country and a way to unite the country and move us together if you are the challenger and I'm not certain fact checking helps you a whole heck of a lot in that respect.

Biden shouldn't waste his time fact-checking Trump because that's all he'd do for the entire debate, because Trump lies every time his lips are moving. He needs to take a page from Trump's book on repetition. Just repeat over and over that Trump's a tax cheat, a liar, Putin's puppet, Don-the-Con and remind everyone over and over again about the NYT report on the whole $750 he paid in federal taxes.

Maybe Chris Wallace will actually do his job and fact-check a few of the lies, but don't count on it since he's already signalling that he believes he'll have done a good job if no one notices he's even there or talking about his job as a moderator following the debate, which means he won't be doing Biden any favors countering the blizzard of bulls**t we all know is coming our way tomorrow.

Rove also bragged about how helpful Chris Christie has been with Trump's debate prep, despite the fact that Trump himself has said he hasn't spent much time doing any traditional debate prep.