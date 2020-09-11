Sports
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Skip Bayless Roundly Skewered For Attacking Dak Prescott's Depression

Public response to Skip Bayless was swift and negative.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

In one of the monumentally ridiculous and heartless diatribes a sports commentator has ever made, FS1's Skip Bayless slammed the Dallas quarterback for being honest in talking about his serious bout of depression after his brother had taken his own life during COVID.

Bayliss started off by telling his audience that they can attack him for his cold hardheartedness if they want.

He knew he was being a jackass before he opened his mouth.

Bayliss started off by saying Dak is the "CEO of America's team. I don't have sympathy for him going public with, 'I got depressed. I suffered depression early in Covid to the point where I couldn't even go work out.'"

Bayless paused and sighed, "Look he's the quarterback of America's team and you know and I know the sport you play is dog-eat-dog. It is no compassion, no quarter, given on the field if you reveal publicly any little weakness it could affect your team's ability to believe in you and the toughest spot."

This is truly an awful thing to say to anybody suffering depression let alone a star quarterback in the NFL.

I know Bayless is a huge Dallas Cowboy fan so maybe he sees this admission as a way for the Cowboys to lose games?

It's hard to fathom the point he's trying to make outside of belittling a man expressing his innermost feelings during a time of emotional crisis.

You can't fake yourself through a deep depression, Skip.

And if any opposing players or coaches used the death of his brother or depression against him in a game they would similarly be despised and vilified just like yourself.

Fox Sports condemned his remarks in a statement:

“At FOX Sports, we are proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health. No matter the cause of the struggle, FOX Sports believes Dak showed tremendous courage which is evident in both his leadership on the Dallas Cowboys and in his character off the field," the network said in a statement.

"We do not agree with Skip Bayless’ opinion on Undisputed this morning. We have addressed the significance of this matter with Skip and how his insensitive comments were received by people internally at FOX Sports and our audience.”

And then Bayliss did the unthinkable. After he was forced to try and cleanup his asinine remarks, he blamed everybody else for misconstruing them:

“As I strongly stated, I have great compassion for anyone suffering from clinical depression, which is very real. If you are suffering from any form of depression, please seek help."

I am told was misconstrued by many. The only Dak depression I discussed on the show was from an interview he taped with Graham Bensinger,” Bayless said. “Dak said that depression hit soon after the pandemic hit, right after the quarantine. I said (Thursday)”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Chris Christie Falls On His Bum

Chris Christie Falls On His Bum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Never before publicly-seen footage of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie falling off his chair during an in-studio appearance at SportsRadio 94WIP was released Friday morning during 94WIP’s Wing Bowl 23. Christie [...]
Jan 30, 2015
By Ed Scarce
Chris Christie Falls On His Bum

Chris Christie Falls On His Bum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Never before publicly-seen footage of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie falling off his chair during an in-studio appearance at SportsRadio 94WIP was released Friday morning during 94WIP’s Wing Bowl 23. Christie [...]
Jan 30, 2015
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.