White House Fumes After Pelosi Refuses To Rule Out Impeachment: 'Bizarre And Dangerous!'

A spokesperson for the White House on Sunday lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she declined to rule out impeachment if President Donald Trump moves forward with replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

Pelosi was asked about the idea of impeaching Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr during an interview on ABC News.

“We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” the Speaker replied.

In a statement to Fox News later on Sunday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern ripped Pelosi’s remarks as “bizarre and dangerous.”

“The Speaker threatened to impeach the President — again — for simply fulfilling his constitutional obligation,” Morgenstern said. “Numerous Democrats are threatening to pack the court and say things like ‘nothing is off the table.’ These are bizarre and dangerous power grabs by Democrats who will stop at nothing to erode the Constitution to enact their radical agenda.”

“President Trump will fulfill his constitutional duty to protect our God given rights and do his part to fill the seat,” the White House spokesperson added.