Biden Says He Will Put Together A SCOTUS Reform Commission To Look At Options

This 60 Minutes interview with Joe Biden looks interesting, but the real news is that Joe Biden sounds deadly serious about reforming the Supreme Court. Via CBS News:

"If elected, what I will do is I'll put together a national commission of – bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative. And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it's getting out of whack – the way in which it's being handled and it's not about court packing. There's a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I've looked to see what recommendations that commission might make."

Biden continued: "There's a number of alternatives that are – go well beyond packing...The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want. Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations."