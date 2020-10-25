Politics
Eric Boehlert: Trump Running Back To His 'Safe Space' In Final Weeks Of Campaign

PressRun's Eric Boehlert discussed the fact that what we're watching as the "final note" of the Trump campaign is Trump "wrapped up in ball complaining about the media."
AM Joy guest host Maria Teresa Kumar asked PressRun media critic Eric Boehlert for his reaction to Trump's 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl, where he couldn't even answer a simple question about what his “biggest domestic priority” is right now, and as Boehlert explained, we're watching Trump run back to his “safe space” of attacking the media as the “final note” of his campaign, because he sure doesn't have anything to offer to the country that's just witnessed well over two hundred thousand of our fellow Americans die due to the pandemic.

BOEHLERT: Oh... that's kind of typical Trump, right? When the tough gets going, he kind of gets up and walks away. Look, there is no semblance of a campaign left, right? As Kurt was just talking about, he doesn't have an infrastructure, he doesn't have advisers, nobody knows what is going on.

So in the conservative world particularly in the Fox News era, when the going to gets tough, you whine about the press, right? So he is whining about 60 Minutes. He's whining about CBS. He's whining about the moderator before the debate.

This is just kind of a hallmark of the conservative movement in America. It does them absolutely no good. Electorally, it is a total loser. Who cares? The people who love him already hate the press. He's not going to win one suburban voter stalking out of a 60 Minutes interview.

But this is kind of a nervous breakdown, slow motion nervous breakdown that we've been watching. So it's his safe space, right? I'm going to walk out on 60 Minutes. I'm going to post this video, even though the White House, as every White House always does promised that they would not release it.

He releases the unedited version and people watching it are like “What's this?” You know, she's asking moderately tough questions to a sitting president who has 220,000 dead Americans at his feet. Who knows. Again, it doesn't make any sense. It is the safe spot.

You know, he's trying to press the Hunter Biden thing. That's not going anywhere. Fox News, I think Media Matters calculated 30 hours on Hunter Biden. If the mainstream media doesn't buy in to these Republican attacks, it doesn't matter. Fox News could spend 300 hours on Hunter Biden. If the mainstream press doesn't think this is a story, and they don't, and it's not, it's not going to go anywhere.

So he's just left with this... you know, you know, he's kind of wrapped up in ball complaining about the media and that will be his final note of this campaign.

