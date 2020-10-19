Politics
Trump Warns: Biden Will 'Listen To The Scientists' If Elected

The anti-President speaks.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago
...as there really are no words anymore. The Biden campaign probably already put this in their ads and are printing it on t-shirts.

Source: The Hill

President Trump mockingly warned at his rally in Nevada late Sunday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would “listen to the scientists” if elected and there would be more lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump told attendees in Carson City that supporters of his opponent would surrender their “future to the virus,” saying: “He’s gonna want to lockdown.”

“He’ll listen to the scientists,” Trump added in a mocking tone before saying, “If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead — we’re like a rocket ship. Take a look at the numbers.”

