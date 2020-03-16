Politics
Norwegian University Warns Students About 'Poorly Developed Health Services' In USA: Report

A Norwegian university has reportedly backtracked after calling health services in the United States poorly developed.
By David
A Norwegian university has reportedly backtracked after calling health services in the United States poorly developed.

In a post on Facebook, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology advised some international students students to return home.

"This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure, for example the USA," the post said, according to reports.

By Sunday afternoon, the reference to the United States had been removed from the Facebook posting.

"This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure and/or collective infrastructure," the updated post said.

But commenters had already responded to the initial post.

"Can’t wait to when the Americans wake up," one person wrote.

"As an American I can't wait for Americans to wake up either," another replied.

"I laughed so loud with 'for example, USA', that I think I woke my neighbours up 😂😂😂," a commenter noted.

"Oh my god this is great 😂😂😂," another Facebook user laughed.

