Norwegian University Warns Students About 'Poorly Developed Health Services' In USA: Report

A Norwegian university has reportedly backtracked after calling health services in the United States poorly developed.

In a post on Facebook, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology advised some international students students to return home.

"This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure, for example the USA," the post said, according to reports.

Norway with the accuracy. pic.twitter.com/8Cchc0SyXk — Tammi Gaw (@tammigaw) March 15, 2020

By Sunday afternoon, the reference to the United States had been removed from the Facebook posting.

"This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure and/or collective infrastructure," the updated post said.

But commenters had already responded to the initial post.

"Can’t wait to when the Americans wake up," one person wrote.

"As an American I can't wait for Americans to wake up either," another replied.

"I laughed so loud with 'for example, USA', that I think I woke my neighbours up 😂😂😂," a commenter noted.

"Oh my god this is great 😂😂😂," another Facebook user laughed.