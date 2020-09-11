Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

COVID-19 Positive Students Throw House Party, Cops Bust Them

Despite being in quarantine, these geniuses at Miami University decided to throw a house party.
By Ed Scarce
56 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Each of the six students received $500 fines, and face suspension or expulsion from the university. About 5% of the students at Miami University have now tested positive for coronavirus. President Gregory Crawford said Wednesday the school would go ahead with its plan to begin in-person and hybrid classes Sept. 21, with move-in beginning Sept. 14, despite the school’s climbing case count. That ought to be interesting, right?

Source: CBS News

More than 1,100 students at Miami University in Ohio have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-August. But even after testing positive, a group of students was caught on camera hosting a large house party over Labor Day weekend, breaking quarantine rules.

An officer with the Oxford Police Department arrived to break up a house party over the weekend that violated capacity rules, which currently allow gatherings of no more than 10 people. When police arrived at the house, several students were sitting on the porch, unmasked, drinking and listening to music.

Despite allowing 20 people inside the house, the hosts of the party maintained they were following guidelines. According to the officer's body-camera footage, he warned the students that they were violating safety guidelines before running one student's license.

But after scanning the ID of one of the students who lives in the house, he saw a note on his computer that the student tested positive for COVID-19 just one week prior.

"How many other people have COVID?" the officer asked.

"They all do," the student replied, gesturing toward his housemates. He added that some of the guests had also tested positive.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.