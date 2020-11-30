Politics
Georgia Governor Defies Trump, Cites State Law About Election Interference

Trump wanted Georgia governor Brian Kemp to act like Rudy Giuliani and lie for him, but he refused.
By John Amato
Watch your back, Governor Kemp. Trump is not happy! Image from: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Trump has been calling for Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican ally, to overthrow the will of the people of Georgia in his efforts to steal the 2020 election.

However, the Georgia governor followed his state's law and the Secretary of State certified Biden’s victory on November 20th.

This infuriated Trump and he went ballistic on Fox News.

After weeks of being trashed by the so-called president, Kemp finally responded to Trump's mob-like demands.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded Monday to President Donald Trump’s demands to help him overturn Georgia’s election results with a reminder that state law “prohibits the governor from interfering in the election.”

“Georgia law prohibits the governor from interfering in elections. The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order,” said Kemp spokesman Cody Hall.

“As the governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps - including a sample audit of signatures - to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised.”

Trump's entire administration and first term in office show he and his minions care not for the law or any legal requirement that refuses to slavishly bow down to his narcissism.

His actions led to a probe led by Robert Mueller, and finally his impeachment, for his illegal actions against Ukraine.

Trump thinks he is a king and whatever he says is the word of God, but what he actually is, is the loser of the 2020 presidential election.

