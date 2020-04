Mike Luckovich has been drawing editorial cartoons for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the past twenty-six years. He's won the Pultizer Prize twice, in 1996 and 2005. To say that he's disgusted with Georgia's inept Governor, Brian Kemp, would be putting it mildly.

Some other cartoons from this month.



4/16



4/05

Here he is about six months ago, chillin' with his homegirl Nancy.