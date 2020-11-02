Media Bites
Grab Some Tissues And Watch These Brilliant Closing Ads For The Democrats

The Democrats have put out some of the best ads of any election cycle, and these two are no exception.
By Red Painter
Jonathan Capehart, hosting AM Joy on MSNBC Sunday, presented an amazing set of ads that are running on TV as we enter the critical last two days of the 2020 election. They center youth and the poor — two groups that Democrats are deeply invested in helping.

Get your tissues ready and prepare yourself for a wave of emotions. This truly is a battle to overcome evil, conquer the devil, and bring our country back together.

This is our time.
This is the battle.
This is the moment when we take a stand.
Together.
We vote.

Be safe, everyone. Please vote and make sure to remind your friends, family and neighbors. We only have 2 days to change the world. Your vote may be the one that saves us.

