Kushner Company Set To Evict Hundreds Of Families When Moratoriums Expire

A company partly owned by Best Friend To The Blacks Jared Kushner has begun evictions proceedings against hundreds of low and middle income families in preparation for the end of moratoriums.
By NewsHound Ellen
1 week ago
According to The Washington Post, at least some of the families have lost jobs or wages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kushner, on the other hand, has been raking in the dough from Westminster Management, while doing a heckuva job vanquishing the still-surging pandemic.

From The Post:

When he joined his father-in-law, President Trump, in the White House, Kushner resigned from his family’s business but maintained ownership in Westminster, which paid him $1.65 million in 2019, according to his government disclosure form.

Westminster, which is co-owned by Kushner and other investors, has already drawn scrutiny from state officials. Last year Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sued the company for its management practices, alleging that the company collects illegitimate fees for applications and evictions, and illegally claims tenants’ security deposits. Kushner Cos. representatives have called the suit politically motivated and are fighting the charges.

Just last week, Kushner took a victory lap on Fox News about how great the Trump administration has been for Blacks – that is, before he stuck his foot in his mouth, saying, “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Maybe Kushner should clean up his own act first:

Kushner’s company has struggled to pay some of its own debts, including by missing payments to one of its lenders on the retail space at the old New York Times building on West 43rd Street in Manhattan, according to securities filings. Kushner Cos. did not comment when asked about the property.

