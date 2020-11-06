Kushner Company Set To Evict Hundreds Of Families When Moratoriums Expire

According to The Washington Post, at least some of the families have lost jobs or wages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kushner, on the other hand, has been raking in the dough from Westminster Management, while doing a heckuva job vanquishing the still-surging pandemic.

From The Post:

When he joined his father-in-law, President Trump, in the White House, Kushner resigned from his family’s business but maintained ownership in Westminster, which paid him $1.65 million in 2019, according to his government disclosure form. Westminster, which is co-owned by Kushner and other investors, has already drawn scrutiny from state officials. Last year Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sued the company for its management practices, alleging that the company collects illegitimate fees for applications and evictions, and illegally claims tenants’ security deposits. Kushner Cos. representatives have called the suit politically motivated and are fighting the charges.

Just last week, Kushner took a victory lap on Fox News about how great the Trump administration has been for Blacks – that is, before he stuck his foot in his mouth, saying, “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Maybe Kushner should clean up his own act first: