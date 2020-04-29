Jared Kushner Calls Trump's Response To COVID-19 A 'Great Success Story'

The president's son-in-law went on Fox & Friends this morning to present their alternate universe version of this shitshow known as Trump's response to COVID-19.

Source: The Daily Beast

President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has been largely absent amid the coronavirus crisis in recent weeks, said on Wednesday that “this is a great success story” as the death toll nears 60,000, with more than one million COVID-19 cases recorded. “We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this,” Kushner said in an interview with Fox News. “We’ve achieved all the different milestones that are needed. The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story.” As of Wednesday, the United States recorded at least 58,368 deaths related to the coronavirus and 1,013,168 confirmed cases, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. On Tuesday, the death toll surpassed the number of American fatalities—58,220—in the Vietnam War.