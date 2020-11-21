LMNC With The Jones Sisters

Bobby Bare Jr. is a grizzled vet of the Nashville music scene. Son of country legend Bobby Bare and former front man for Bare Jr., he now plays guitar in Guided By Voices. He also plays in a Guided By Voices cover band with yours truly from time to time. Bare Jr. and Nashville producer/bassist extraordinaire Brad Jones- along with screen writer Steve Conrad and Jim Becker (Iron and Wine)- have put out the stellar All That We Left In The Sun under the moniker The Jones Sisters. It's been in heavy rotation here. Dig it.