Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

More Than 130 Secret Service Officers Are Out Of Action Thanks To Team Trump's Superspreading Habits

It seems like half of Team Trump has COVID-19 at any one time, but Donald Trump’s traveling superspreader bubble doesn’t just affect people who are choosing to participate in it.
By Laura Clawson
More Than 130 Secret Service Officers Are Out Of Action Thanks To Team Trump's Superspreading Habits
Image from: Screengrab

It seems like half of Team Trump has COVID-19 at any one time, but Donald Trump’s traveling superspreader bubble doesn’t just affect people who are choosing to participate in it. More than 130 Secret Service officers are reportedly quarantining either because they’ve already tested positive or because they have been exposed to the coronavirus. That’s about 10% of the security team at the Secret Service, The Washington Post reports, and it comes as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be getting added protection.

“Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic,” a “former senior Secret Service supervisor” told the Post. “That does not bode well for White House security.”

As of now, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Trump advisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie are infected, as are at least eight Republican National Committee staffers, including that organization’s chief of staff.

Trump’s campaign rallies—crowded events at which many people went maskless—have been responsible for at least 700 deaths. And of course Secret Service officers had to be at every single one of those rallies as well as more generally around Trump’s aides and advisers and hangers-on who refused to wear masks because the boss man doesn’t like it.

The moment Trump most directly showed his contempt for the lives of the people who protect his life came when he himself was hospitalized for COVID-19, when he went out on a joy ride in an SUV—with his Secret Service detail shut up in the vehicle with him—to wave to his supporters. But that moment was a crystallization of the consistent lack of care for the health of his supporters, his staff, and even his nearest and dearest that Trump has shown throughout the pandemic.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Don Jr.: COVID Deaths 'Almost Nothing'

Don Jr.: COVID Deaths 'Almost Nothing'

After attacking Democrats for criticizing his father's super-spreader rallies, Donald Trump Jr. calls deaths from coronavirus "almost nothing" on a day that 90,000 Americans were infected and 1000 died on Fox's The Ingraham Angle.
Oct 30, 2020
By Heather

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team