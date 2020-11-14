More Than 130 Secret Service Officers Are Out Of Action Thanks To Team Trump's Superspreading Habits

It seems like half of Team Trump has COVID-19 at any one time, but Donald Trump’s traveling superspreader bubble doesn’t just affect people who are choosing to participate in it. More than 130 Secret Service officers are reportedly quarantining either because they’ve already tested positive or because they have been exposed to the coronavirus. That’s about 10% of the security team at the Secret Service, The Washington Post reports, and it comes as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be getting added protection.

“Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic,” a “former senior Secret Service supervisor” told the Post. “That does not bode well for White House security.”

As of now, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Trump advisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie are infected, as are at least eight Republican National Committee staffers, including that organization’s chief of staff.

Trump’s campaign rallies—crowded events at which many people went maskless—have been responsible for at least 700 deaths. And of course Secret Service officers had to be at every single one of those rallies as well as more generally around Trump’s aides and advisers and hangers-on who refused to wear masks because the boss man doesn’t like it.

The moment Trump most directly showed his contempt for the lives of the people who protect his life came when he himself was hospitalized for COVID-19, when he went out on a joy ride in an SUV—with his Secret Service detail shut up in the vehicle with him—to wave to his supporters. But that moment was a crystallization of the consistent lack of care for the health of his supporters, his staff, and even his nearest and dearest that Trump has shown throughout the pandemic.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.