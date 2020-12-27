Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Bernie Sanders Blasts Trump: 'What The President Is Doing Right Now Is Unbelievably Cruel'

Senator Bernie Sanders blasted Trump's refusal to sign the negotiated COVID relief plan because 'we have a pathologically narcissistic in the White House."
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been leading the charge for $2000 stimulus checks to Americans explained to ABC's THIS WEEK that Trump is acting "unbelievably cruel" by denying the American people relief after his 11th hour refusal to sign the passed legislation by Congress.

Sanders said, "What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel. Many millions of people are losing their extended unemployment benefits. They're going to be evicted from their apartments because the eviction moratorium is ending. We are looking at a way to get the vaccine distributed to tens of millions of people. There's money in that bill.

He continued, "And this president is diddling around and he may actually veto it. My view is that given the terrible economic crisis facing this country, yes, we do need to get $2,000 out to every working class individual in this country, $500 for their kids. But you can't diddle around with the bill. Sign the bill, Mr. President, and then immediately, Monday, Tuesday, we can pass a $2,000 direct payment to the workings families of this country."

Steve Mnuchin the Treasury Secretary was negotiating this deal with Congress as a representative of the Trump administration.

However, Trump released an off-the-wall four minute video after Congress left town after passing a budget and a covert relief bill it took everybody by surprise. Many of the agreed foreign aid that Trump complained about came from the his own White House.

Guest host Jonathan Karl replied, "This was out of the blue. I mean, the White House actually had said or suggested that he was going to sign it as soon as it hit his desk."

Sen. Sanders noted, "No, not a word. No, everybody assumed, everybody, that Mnuchin was representing the White House. I talked to Mnuchin a couple of weeks ago. And that was the assumption that everybody had."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team